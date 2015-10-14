Oct 14 Ahlers Ag :

* Consolidated result after taxes for full nine-month period declined from 7.5 million euros ($8.56 million) to 4.5 million euros

* Group's sales revenue for nine-month period declined by 5.3 pct from 197.9 million euros to 187.4 million euros

* Annual forecasts confirmed

* Expects sales trend of first nine months of 2014/15 to continue in Q4 2015, which means that FY sales revenue will decline by at least 5 pct