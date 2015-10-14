UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Ahlers Ag :
* Consolidated result after taxes for full nine-month period declined from 7.5 million euros ($8.56 million) to 4.5 million euros
* Group's sales revenue for nine-month period declined by 5.3 pct from 197.9 million euros to 187.4 million euros
* Annual forecasts confirmed
* Expects sales trend of first nine months of 2014/15 to continue in Q4 2015, which means that FY sales revenue will decline by at least 5 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8761 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.