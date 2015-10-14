UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Bilia
* Says terminates the distribution agreements for ford cars in Sweden and Norway
* Says decision is based on weak profitability for a long time
* Says the sales of new Ford cars in Sweden and Norway amounts to about SEK 750 million per year
* Says the notice period is two years and it is estimated that the sales will decline during the period of notice, and cease at the end of 2017
* Says the termination is not estimated to have an impact on earnings per share.
* Says the tied-up capital is estimated to decrease with about SEK 70 million during the notice period Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.