Oct 14 Linz Textil Holding AG :

* Structural adjustment in the Linz Textil group by june 30, 2016

* As part of a structural adjustment yarn production in the Linz spinning mill will be closed and the manufacturing plant shut down as of June 30, 2016

* About 45 employees will be affected by the closure of mill production in Linz