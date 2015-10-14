Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 Varengold Bank AG :
* Decided to cancel extraordinary general meeting convened for Nov. 2nd 2015
* Cash capital increase resolutions cannot be taken as there will still be contributions outstanding at time extraordinary general meeting is scheduled
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.