Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 Patrizia Immobilien AG :
* Karim Bohn to be new CFO at Patrizia Immobilien
* As of 1 November 2015 Bohn will start as a member of managing board
* As of 13 November 2015 he will assume responsibility for financial affairs, replacing Arwed Fischer, who has been CFO at Patrizia since 2008 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.