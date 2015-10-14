UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Olympique Lyonnais Groupe Sa :
* FY EBITDA is loss of 7.2 million euros ($8.2 million) versus loss of 7.5 million euros a year ago
* FY net loss group share 21.4 million euros versus loss of 26.4 million euros a year ago
* New stadium construction progressed well, making it possible to envisage delivery ahead of schedule in early January 2016 Source text: bit.ly/1ZDrDxy
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8741 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.