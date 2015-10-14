Oct 14 Montupet Sa :

* Q3 revenue of 119.9 million euros ($137.2 million) versus 100.8 million euros a year ago

* Confirms outlook of growth in sales in H2

* Expects new growth on the year in 2016, as well as favorable prospects in the medium term Source text for Eikon:

