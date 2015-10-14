BRIEF-Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
* Orbite announces filing for stay of proceedings on creditors
Oct 14 EEMS Italia SpA (EEMS) :
* Court in Rieti approves composition with creditors of investee Solsonica SpA
* Plan of composition with creditors for investee Solsonica SpA must be implemented by July 31, 2016
* Angelica corporation enters into asset purchase agreement with KKR