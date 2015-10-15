Oct 15 Helvetia Holding AG :

* Redeems callable undated subordinated bond

* Exercised its call option on its callable undated subordinated bond with a total volume of 300 million Swiss francs ($316.16 million) and a fixed coupon of 4.75 pct p.a. ($1 = 0.9489 Swiss francs)