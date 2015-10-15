UPDATE 1-ANC-allied union calls for South Africa's Zuma to quit
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled
Oct 15 Investec Australia Property Fund
* Fund has entered into a contract for sale with CTI Freight Systems Pty Limited to acquire property located at 54 Miguel road, Bibra Lake, Western Australia
* Purchase consideration is AUD 26,000,000 which represents an annualised property yield of 7.94%
* No conditions precedent to acquisition of property
* Will be funded through existing debt facility with Westpac Banking Corporation. Fund's gearing post acquisition of property will be 37% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas