Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
Oct 14 Erste Group Bank AG
* Says voting rights of Die Erste Oesterreichische Spar-Casse fell below threshold of 30%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.