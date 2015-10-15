BRIEF-Kadmon submits 2nd abbreviated new drug application filing for trientine hydrochloride to FDA
* Kadmon submits second abbreviated new drug application filing for trientine hydrochloride to FDA
Oct 15 Nordic Nanovector ASA :
* Adapts clinical development plan for Betalutin in Follicular Lymphoma
* Aim is to enhance the chances of Betalutin, gaining regulatory approval with a competitive product profile
* Says current cash resources expected to be sufficient until first submission, anticipated in H1 2019
* Revised plan sees previous dose-finding element of pivotal PARADIGME trial being expanded and integrated into Phase 1/2 (Lymrit 37-01) trial
* Says revised phase 1/2 trial is projected to read out around end of Q1 2017
* PARADIGME is now being planned as a single arm efficacy and safety trial
* PARADIGME trial is now expected to start in H1 2017
* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas