UPDATE 1-ANC-allied union calls for South Africa's Zuma to quit
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
Oct 15 Nordax Group AB :
* Arne Bernroth new chairman in Nordax Group and Nordax Bank
* Arne Bernroth replaces Richard Pym as chairman Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: