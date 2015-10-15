BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers Media24, Novus merger to competition tribunal
* Recommends approval with merger subject to divestiture where Media24 will no longer control Novus
Oct 15 ad Pepper Media International NV :
* 9-month sales of 37.149 million euros ($42.64 million), corresponding to growth of 9.6 percent compared with equivalent previous year's figure
* 9-month EBIT amounted to -417,000 euros (Q1-Q3 2014: -2.896 million euros)
* 9-moth EBT came to -283,000 euros (Q1-Q3 2014: -2.445 million euros)
* 9-month net loss at 306,000 euros versus loss 2.426 million euros year ago
* 9-month EBITDA at -205,000 euros (Q1-Q3 2014: -2.743 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8712 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Expands its supervisory board: dr. Mirja Steinkamp will be appointed to the supervisory board of BASLER AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)