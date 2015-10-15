Oct 15 Altor Fund II:

* Says has sold 7,617,312 shares, representing 10 pct of the share capital and votes in Dustin Group AB, to Axel Johnson AB

* Says owns 18,254,878 shares in Dustin (24 pct of the share capital and votes) after transaction Source text: bit.ly/1GedPD5

