Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Altor Fund II:
* Says has sold 7,617,312 shares, representing 10 pct of the share capital and votes in Dustin Group AB, to Axel Johnson AB
* Says owns 18,254,878 shares in Dustin (24 pct of the share capital and votes) after transaction Source text: bit.ly/1GedPD5
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order