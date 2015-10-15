Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Telefonaktiebolaget L M Ericsson
* Ericsson : mtn and ericsson bring managed rural coverage to benin
* Ericsson has signed its first Managed Rural Coverage contract to provide mobile connectivity as a service in parts of Benin where connectivity was previously unavailable
* Ericsson and MTN Benin have signed an agreement for five years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order