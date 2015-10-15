Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
Oct 15 S. Africa's National Treasury
* S. Africa's National Treasury'S statement on SABMiller
* No formal regulatory application to South African Reserve Bank from SABMiller as yet, so premature to comment on deal
* S. African Minister of Finance will apply mind to any application, to ensure compliance with existing conditions, impact on economy
April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday:
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Tatiana Bautzer SAO PAULO, April 4 Morgan Stanley and Banco Bradesco BBI SA topped Brazil's mergers and acquisitions rankings in the first quarter, buoyed by advisory roles in the $21 billion corporate reorganization of Vale SA, the world's No.1 iron ore producer. New York-based Morgan Stanley and Bradesco BBI, the investment-banking arm of Brazil's No. 3 listed lender Banco Bradesco SA, surpassed rivals in last quarter's rankings by almost 1