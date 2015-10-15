Liberty Interactive to buy General Communication for $1.12 bln
April 4 Liberty Interactive Corp said on Tuesday it would buy Alaska-based telecoms firm General Communication Inc for $1.12 billion.
Oct 15 Next Radio TV SA :
* Q3 revenue 42.1 million euros ($48.01 million) versus 38.6 million euros year ago Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8770 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)
BERLIN, April 4 UK-based online money transfer firm Azimo is turning the process of sending remittances on its head by allowing mobile phone and computer users to send cash to any mobile phone number via text message, leaving it up to the recipient to claim the money.