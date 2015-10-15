UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 15 Pierre et Vacances SA :
* Reports FY revenue of 1.44 billion euros ($1.64 billion) versus 1.42 billion euros a year ago
* Q4 revenue is 470.8 million euros versus 521.5 million euros a year ago
* Portfolio of reservations to date for Q1 2015/2016 confirms ongoing growth in tourism businesses at both Pierre & Vacances Tourisme Europe and at Center Parcs Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8769 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.