BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
Oct 15 Stentys SA :
* Stentys reports 84 pct year-over-year growth in third-quarter 2015 revenues
* Q3 revenue 1.6 million euros ($1.82 million) versus 0.9 million euros year ago
* Immunomedics reports immu-132 delivers high levels of sn-38 that overcome chemoresistant tumors with moderate to strong trop-2 expression