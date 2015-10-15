BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
Oct 15 Mauna Kea Technologies SA :
* Reports Q3 revenue of 1.9 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 3.2 million euros a year ago
* Reports Q3 revenue of 1.9 million euros ($2.2 million) versus 3.2 million euros a year ago
* Immunomedics reports immu-132 delivers high levels of sn-38 that overcome chemoresistant tumors with moderate to strong trop-2 expression