BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
Oct 15 Virbac SA :
* Says sales grow by 5.5 pct in the third quarter
* Q3 consolidated net sales are 213.7 million euros ($243.87 million) versus 202.7 million euros a year ago
* 9M revenue is 646.0 million euros versus 569.0 million euros a year ago
* 9M revenue is 646.0 million euros versus 569.0 million euros a year ago
* Immunomedics reports immu-132 delivers high levels of sn-38 that overcome chemoresistant tumors with moderate to strong trop-2 expression