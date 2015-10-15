BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
Oct 15 Theraclion SA :
* Says clinical study results demonstrate significant acceleration of Echopulse treatment due to new beamotion technology
* Comparison with treatment duration data from existing procedure indicate that beamotion is up to 5 times faster than previous technology
Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Immunomedics reports immu-132 delivers high levels of sn-38 that overcome chemoresistant tumors with moderate to strong trop-2 expression