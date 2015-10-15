BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
Oct 15 Quantum Genomics SA :
* H1 net loss 1.8 million euros ($2.1 million) versus loss of 1.3 million euros year ago
* H1 operating loss 1.9 million euros versus loss of 1.4 million euros year ago
* Cash position on June 30 was 10.2 million euros versus 3.3 million euros at end Dec 2014
* Cash position on June 30 was 10.2 million euros versus 3.3 million euros at end Dec 2014
* Immunomedics reports immu-132 delivers high levels of sn-38 that overcome chemoresistant tumors with moderate to strong trop-2 expression