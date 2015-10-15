Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Cliq Digital AG :
* Announces renewal of its financing agreement with Commerzbank
* Renewed loan agreement will replace two existing loans with Commerzbank which will end in February 2016 with a final bullet payment of 3 million euros ($3.44 million)
* Contract will be signed in its definitive form not later than December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8710 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order