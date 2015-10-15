Oct 15 Cliq Digital AG :

* Announces renewal of its financing agreement with Commerzbank

* Renewed loan agreement will replace two existing loans with Commerzbank which will end in February 2016 with a final bullet payment of 3 million euros ($3.44 million)

* Contract will be signed in its definitive form not later than December 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8710 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)