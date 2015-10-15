Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Axis AB
* Q3 net sales increased by 30 percent to SEK 1,906 million (1,462).
* Q3 net sales increased by 12 percent in local currencies
* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 389 million (257)
* Q3 operating margin 20.4 percent (17.5)
* Says growth during the quarter was mainly driven by strong sales in the US
* Says favorable exchange rate effects against the US dollar in particular continued to have a positive impact Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order