Oct 15 Axis AB

* Q3 net sales increased by 30 percent to SEK 1,906 million (1,462).

* Q3 net sales increased by 12 percent in local currencies

* Q3 operating profit amounted to SEK 389 million (257)

* Q3 operating margin 20.4 percent (17.5)

* Says growth during the quarter was mainly driven by strong sales in the US

* Says favorable exchange rate effects against the US dollar in particular continued to have a positive impact