Oct 15 Softronic AB :

* Acquires Dokumentkompetens AB

* Dokumentkompetens is an outsourcing company with operations in Östersund and Solna

* Former owners of Dokumentkompetens have recently divided company so that all services and customers within insurance industry are moved to new company Adminsure AB, which is not subject of Softronic acquisition

* Dokumentkompetens' business acquired by Softronic has 15 employees and annual sales of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($987,105.93)

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1045 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)