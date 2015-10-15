Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 Softronic AB :
* Acquires Dokumentkompetens AB
* Dokumentkompetens is an outsourcing company with operations in Östersund and Solna
* Former owners of Dokumentkompetens have recently divided company so that all services and customers within insurance industry are moved to new company Adminsure AB, which is not subject of Softronic acquisition
* Dokumentkompetens' business acquired by Softronic has 15 employees and annual sales of about 8 million Swedish crowns ($987,105.93)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1045 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order