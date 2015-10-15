European shares under pressure as autos, banks fall; oil stocks recover
Oct 15 Ashmore Group Plc
* Assets under management decreased by us$7.8 billion during quarter to us$51.1 billion
* Net outflows of us$4.0 billion and negative investment performance of us$3.8 billion
* Most investment themes experienced negative absolute investment performance in quarter
* Negative market sentiment towards certain emerging markets experienced in later part of quarter has provided good opportunities for ashmore's value-based investment processes to acquire risk at attractive prices
* Certain investors are now acting upon value apparent in emerging markets and are increasing allocations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON, April 4 British grocery inflation jumped by 2.3 percent in the 12 weeks to March 26, with the price of staples including butter, fish, tea and skincare all rising, industry data showed on Tuesday.