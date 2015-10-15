UPDATE 1-ANC-allied union calls for South Africa's Zuma to quit
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
Oct 15 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :
* Gross mortgage lending up 38 pct on first nine months of 2014 to 5.5 billion stg
* Credit card outstandings increased 28 pct to almost 1.4 billion stg from June 30, 2015
* Profitability further improved due to continuing benefits from growth towards scale
* New home and motor insurance proposition launched with strategic partner Ageas
* Has performed strongly in first nine months of year with mortgage growth, cards growth, NIM and ROTE all performing in line with expectations
* Expects front book asset spreads to remain broadly stable at current market rates for rest of 2015 and into 2016
* Net mortgage lending almost doubled in same period to 2.6 billion stg
* Reaffirms NIM guidance given at half year and continues to expect a full-year NIM slightly ahead of 160 bps
* Continues to be confident of delivering on its medium term targets as previously guided Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: