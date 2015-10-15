Oct 15 Virgin Money Holdings (UK) Plc :

* Gross mortgage lending up 38 pct on first nine months of 2014 to 5.5 billion stg

* Credit card outstandings increased 28 pct to almost 1.4 billion stg from June 30, 2015

* Profitability further improved due to continuing benefits from growth towards scale

* New home and motor insurance proposition launched with strategic partner Ageas

* Has performed strongly in first nine months of year with mortgage growth, cards growth, NIM and ROTE all performing in line with expectations

* Expects front book asset spreads to remain broadly stable at current market rates for rest of 2015 and into 2016

* Net mortgage lending almost doubled in same period to 2.6 billion stg

* Reaffirms NIM guidance given at half year and continues to expect a full-year NIM slightly ahead of 160 bps

* Continues to be confident of delivering on its medium term targets as previously guided