Oct 15 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd

* Pleased to confirm that a gross payment of us$15 million (us$12 million net to gulf keystone) for shaikan crude oil exports has been received.

* October 2015 payment follows a similar payment in september 2015 and is in line with statements made by kurdistan regional government in august and september 2015

* Following payment, company's current cash position is us$76.2 million.