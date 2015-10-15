Oct 15 Russia's Transcontainer says:

* Rail container transportation volumes in Russia for Q3 of 2015 decreased by 8.7 percent, year-on-year, to 343 thousand twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU);

* The company outperformed the market, increasing its market share to 46.5 percent from 45.4 percent in Q3 2014;

* The company's rail container transportation volumes for the first nine months of 2015 amounted to 1,035 thousand TEU, down 5.3 percent from 1,093 thousand TEU in the same period of 2014, while the total rail container transportation market in Russia fell by 8.9 percent during the same period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Moscow Newsroom)