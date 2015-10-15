Oct 15 Rank Group Plc

* Rank announces a 8% increase in like-for-like revenues for 15-week period to 11 October 2015. Total revenues increased by 7%.

* Continue to work on our five strategic priorities, particularly development of our new digital platform which is on track to be launched in calendar Q1 2016-CEO

* Remains confident in group's prospects for year.