UPDATE 1-ANC-allied union calls for South Africa's Zuma to quit
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
Oct 15 Qatar Investment Fund Plc
* Tender offer to purchase up to 14.0 percent of company's issued share capital
* Total number of shares to be purchased under tender offer will not exceed 19,333,165 shares
* Tender price will be an amount equal to a discount of one percent to formula asset value as at calculation date
* Record date for tender offer is 5.30 p.m. on 20 October 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Main opposition party wants parliament recalled (Adds finmin, Cosatu, opposition, comments, details)
* Lincoln Clean Energy - announced financing of Willow Springs project, a 250 megawatt wind farm in Haskell County, Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: