BRIEF-Thermo fisher scientific CEO Marc Casper's total 2016 compensation was $17.8 mln
* Says ceo Marc Casper's total 2016 compensation was $17.8 million versus $16.3 million in 2015 - SEC filing
Oct 15 William Demant :
* Says French Financial Markets Authority granted its visa on documents relating to tender offer regarding Audika Grupe
* Says French Financial Markets Authority granted its visa on documents relating to tender offer regarding Audika Grupe

* Says offer will be launched tomorrow Oct 16.
* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma