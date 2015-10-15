BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission refers Media24, Novus merger to competition tribunal
* Recommends approval with merger subject to divestiture where Media24 will no longer control Novus
Oct 15 Mobile Network Group SA :
* Signs exclusive commercial and technology agreement with Taptica International
* Expands its supervisory board: dr. Mirja Steinkamp will be appointed to the supervisory board of BASLER AG