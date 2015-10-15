BRIEF-Thermo fisher scientific CEO Marc Casper's total 2016 compensation was $17.8 mln
* Says ceo Marc Casper's total 2016 compensation was $17.8 million versus $16.3 million in 2015
Oct 15 Arcoma AB :
* Says announces outcome of rights issue
* Says raises proceeds of 17.8 million Swedish crowns ($2.20 million) before issue costs
Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 8.1076 Swedish crowns)
* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma