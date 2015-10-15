Oct 15 Labat Africa Ltd :

* Labat and RTG Vendors have now concluded an amended agreement incorporating improved terms for acquisition

* RTG Vendors will subscribe for 15 pct of acquisition price, amounting to R84 million, being 56,000,000 Labat shares at an issue price of R1.50 cents

* Also intends to issue a further 30 million shares to raise additional cash for expansion capital

* Labat will acquire 100 pct of RTG for a subscription consideration of R560 million

* Vendor has agreed to finance portion of subscription consideration by way of vendor loan of R275m on deferred payment terms

* Balance of subscription consideration of R201 million will be paid through issuing 134,000,000 new shares for cash in Labat at R1.50 cents via private placement