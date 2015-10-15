UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 15 Voyageurs du Monde SA :
* Reports H1 net loss group share of 3.4 million euros ($3.9 million) compared to loss of 1.7 million euros a year ago
* H1 EBITDA is a loss of 3.7 million euros compared to loss of 1.3 million euros a year ago
* H1 revenue is 135.1 million euros compared to 141.9 million euros a year ago Source text: bit.ly/1MrF4XR Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8730 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.