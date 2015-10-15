BRIEF-Amgen submits applications in the U.S. and Europe to expand current indication for xgeva
* Amgen submits applications in the us and europe to expand current indication for xgeva® (denosumab) to include patients with multiple myeloma
Oct 15 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc
* Will have exclusive rights to register, distribute and market zevtera in all its mena markets
* Hikma signs exclusive licensing, distribution and supply agreement with basilea pharmaceutica international ltd. For zevtera Link to source: [bit.ly/1G7aGFz] Further company coverage:
* Interim phase 2 data demonstrate robust response rate with Indoximod in combination with Keytruda for patients with advanced melanoma at AACR plenary