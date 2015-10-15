Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 15 TeliaSonera AB :
* TeliaSonera comments on open letter to the board
* Says does not recognize conclusions in fund criticism
* Says today an open letter addressed to the TeliaSonera Board has been published by a U.S. based fund in which it claims to be short in the TeliaSonera stock. The fund directs serious criticism towards the company
* Says has of today not received any claims from U.S. authorities
* Says it is only if and when any claims materialize that it is possible to make any provisions in the financial statements.
* Link to previous story: BUZZ-TeliaSonera gaps lower after Muddy Waters unveils short position Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order