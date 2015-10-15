BRIEF-Benitec Biopharma says key pre-clinical data on muscular dystrophy published in nature communications
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
Oct 15 Surgical Innovations Group Plc :
* Chris Rea resigned from his position as interim managing director
* Melanie Ross, finance director, has today given company notice of her resignation, effective on April 15, 2016
* Melanie Ross will remain on board as interim managing director with support of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Benitec Biopharma Ltd - key pre-clinical data on oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (opmd) published in nature communications
* Immunomedics reports immu-132 delivers high levels of sn-38 that overcome chemoresistant tumors with moderate to strong trop-2 expression Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: