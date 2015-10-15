Oct 15 Surgical Innovations Group Plc :

* Chris Rea resigned from his position as interim managing director

* Melanie Ross, finance director, has today given company notice of her resignation, effective on April 15, 2016

* Melanie Ross will remain on board as interim managing director with support of chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)