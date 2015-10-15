BRIEF-GT Gold announces non-brokered $2 mln financing
* Gt gold announces non-brokered $2.0 million financing in support of expanded summer 2017 saddle drill program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 15 Crealogix Holding AG :
* On track and confident of achieving net sales of at least 54 million Swiss francs ($56.91 million) in 2015/2016 financial year, which corresponds to growth of more than 10 percent on net sales of 2014/2015 financial year
* From 2016/17 financial year, Crealogix expects further growth in net sales and profitability Source text: bit.ly/1OFgKpO Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9488 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Gt gold announces non-brokered $2.0 million financing in support of expanded summer 2017 saddle drill program Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID, April 4 Banco Popular will book additional losses of around 240 million euros in its 2016 results after an internal audit showed some accounting corrections had to be made, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.