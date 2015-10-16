Oct 16 Nordic Semiconductor ASA :

* Q3 revenue $53.9 million versus $49.0 million year ago

* Q3 EBIT $10.9 million versus $9.8 million year ago

* Sales of Bluetooth Smart solutions ended at $34.2 million, or 63.4 pct of total revenue during Q3 2015, compared with $18.4 million, or 37.6 pct of revenue in Q3 2014

* Will during Q4 expand sales and support operations in mainland China by the establishment of local sales offices in Shanghai and Shenzhen

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)