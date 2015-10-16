Oct 16 Elisa Oyj :

* Q3 revenue 394 million euros ($448.57 million) (Reuters poll: 387 million euros)

* Q3 EBITDA 145 million euros (Reuters poll: 143 million euros)

* Q3 mobile ARPU was 15.9 euros versus 15.7 euros in previous quarter

* Full year revenue and EBITDA outlook has been upgraded

* Both revenue and EBITDA in 2015 are estimated to be at same level or slightly higher than in 2014 (previously at same level)

($1 = 0.8783 euros)