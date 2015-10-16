Oct 16 Astrazeneca Plc :
* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from US FDA
for saxagliptin / dapagliflozin
* CRL states more clinical data required to support
application, including clinical trial data from ongoing or
completed studies, may require information from new studies
* US FDA has issued CRL regarding new drug application for
investigational fixed-dose combination of saxagliptin and
dapagliflozin in adult patients with type 2 diabetes
* This announcement does not affect ongoing interactions
with other health authorities as part of these individual
application procedures
* CRL is not expected to affect individual components of
saxagliptin or dapagliflozin, which are approved for treatment
of adult patients with type 2 diabetes
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom + 91 80 6749 1136)