Oct 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc

* Launches new derivatives venture - curveglobal

* New venture launched with a number of major dealer banks and chicago board options exchange

* Lseg's initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint venture company, will be £9,500,000 (approximately a third of anticipated total funding capital requirements for venture).

* Products to be traded on london stock exchange derivatives market, cleared through lch.clearnet

* Reinforces group's commitment to partnering with customers, as well as its open access approach

* Lseg's initial shareholding will be 31.67 per cent but it will seek to reduce its holding to 25 per cent

* Short term and long term interest rate futures to be offered in first phase

* Lseg's initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint venture company, will be £9,500,000