Oct 16 London Stock Exchange Group Plc
* Launches new derivatives venture - curveglobal
* New venture launched with a number of major dealer banks
and chicago board options exchange
* Lseg's initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint
venture company, will be £9,500,000 (approximately a third of
anticipated total funding capital requirements for venture).
* Products to be traded on london stock exchange derivatives
market, cleared through lch.clearnet
* Reinforces group's commitment to partnering with
customers, as well as its open access approach
* Lseg's initial shareholding will be 31.67 per cent but it
will seek to reduce its holding to 25 per cent
* London stock exchange group launches new derivatives
venture - curveglobal
* Short term and long term interest rate futures to be
offered in first phase
* Lseg's initial investment into curveglobal limited, joint
venture company, will be £9,500,000
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By UK Bureau)