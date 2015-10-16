BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing
Oct 16 African Bank Ltd :
* Termination of proposed acquisition of Stangen and Supplement to Information Memorandum
* Certain suspensive conditions not fulfilled by relevant date, curator wishes to announce that agreement regarding acquisition of Stangen by African Bank has lapsed
* Will instead be establishing a cell captive arrangement as an alternative insurance provider
* This arrangement is planned to be operational before targeted commencement of Good Bank if proposed Good Bank Restructuring Proposal proceeds
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing