Oct 16 African Bank Ltd :

* Termination of proposed acquisition of Stangen and Supplement to Information Memorandum

* Certain suspensive conditions not fulfilled by relevant date, curator wishes to announce that agreement regarding acquisition of Stangen by African Bank has lapsed

* Will instead be establishing a cell captive arrangement as an alternative insurance provider

* This arrangement is planned to be operational before targeted commencement of Good Bank if proposed Good Bank Restructuring Proposal proceeds