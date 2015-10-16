BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Hilton Worldwide
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
Oct 16 Sherborne Investors (Guernsey) B Ltd
* Letter to shareholders of Electra Private Equity Plc
* Recognise that there may be legitimate differences of opinion between us and directors
* Chairman's review did not offer any original ideas to increase shareholder value or improve capital allocation at all
* We continue to hope that directors will reconsider their unwarranted opposition to our nominees - Edward Bramson
* Believe that electra and its shareholders should be prepared to pay handsomely for excess risk-adjusted returns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing
PARIS, March 24 Rothschild & Co will study strategic options, including a possible flotation or sale, for French frozen food retailer Picard after winning the mandate from its owners, sources close to the matter told Reuters.