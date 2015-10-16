Oct 16 Sevan Marine ASA :
* Has decided to hand investigation report over to the Norwegian authority for
investigation and prosecution of economic and environmental crime
* Based on Brazilian press articles indicating irregularities involving Sevan in the period
2005-2008, board initiated independent corporate investigation by Advokatfirmaet Selmer DA
(Selmer)
* Selmer's main conclusion is that it is more likely than not, that illegal conduct in the
form of improper payments to obtain business occurred when Petrobras awarded contracts to Sevan
in 2005-2008 regarding Sevan Piranema, Sevan Driller and Sevan Brasil
* Board of Directors is assessing further actions and implications of the findings contained
in the investigation
