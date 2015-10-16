Greece gets three bids for Thessaloniki Port
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
Oct 16 Sanlam Ltd :
* Sanlam Group announces new CEO at Sanlam Investments
* Johan van der Merwe will step down as chief executive officer of Sanlam Investments
* Be succeeded by Robert Roux, currently chief operating officer of Sanlam Investments, with effect from Nov. 1, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
ATHENS, March 25 Greece has received three binding bids for a majority stake in its second-largest port in Thessaloniki, the country's privatisations agency said on Saturday.
BOAO, China, March 25 An advisor to China's central bank said on Saturday that he believed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) would want a smooth transition to holding less foreign exchange reserves.