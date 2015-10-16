Oct 16 Sanlam Ltd :

* Sanlam Group announces new CEO at Sanlam Investments

* Johan van der Merwe will step down as chief executive officer of Sanlam Investments

* Be succeeded by Robert Roux, currently chief operating officer of Sanlam Investments, with effect from Nov. 1, 2015